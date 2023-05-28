IPL 2023 final between Chennai and Gujarat postponed

IPL 2023 final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings has been postponed to tomorrow due to rain. After a brief respite, it is raining heavily in Ahmedabad and going by the latest reports puddles have started to form in the ground.

The match has already been delayed for over two hours from it's scheduled start and the chances of a rain curtailed contest also now appears bleak. As per an official update a 20 overs side would have been played only if it started by 9:35 pm, which is now out of equation.