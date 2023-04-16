IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan fifty, Surya 43 help Mumbai Indians overcome KKR by 5 wickets

Mumbai, April 16 Opener Ishan Kishan blasted a half-century and Suryakumar Yadav roared back to form with a 25-ball 43 as Mumbai Ind defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in Match 22 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Sunday.

It was the first afternoon match for Mumbai Ind at Fortress Wankhede and the hosts made the most of this opportunity to romp to their second win in four matches.

Though Venkatesh Iyer struck a brilliant 104 off 51 deliveries, Mumbai Ind did not allow their other batters to prosper and thus restricted them to 185/6 in 20 overs.

Ishan Kishan hammered 58 off 25 balls, hitting five boundaries and as many sixes while Suryakumar smacked a 43 in a match in which he captained as Rohit Sharma missed the KKR innings because of a stomach bug but came in as an Impact Player to bat. Tilak Varma scored 30 off 25 balls as Mumbai Ind reached 186/5 to win the match with 14 balls remaining.

Mumbai Ind made a brilliant start as they raised 72/1 in the Power-play as they set about in hot pursuit of the target of 186 runs.

Ishan Kishan started the carnage for Mumbai Ind by bashing Shardul Thakur for two fours and a six in the last three balls of the second over, creaming through covers, cutting over point, and a flat-hit over covers as Mumbai made a blazing start. The second over cost KKR 16 runs.

Rohit Sharma, who came in as an Impact Player replacing Riley Meredith and nearly offered a catch back to Umesh Yadav off the first ball he faced, heaved Umesh Yadav over extra cover for a six, and Ishan bashed a four and a six off successive deliveries as Mumbai scored 17 runs from the third over.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana introduced Sunil Narine but the run flow continued as his first over cost 22 runs, Rohit Sharma started the run collection with a four off the first delivery, and after a wide down leg side, Ishan hammered him for two sixes, and a four. That was some power-hitting by the Mumbai Ind openers as Rohit Sharma greeted Suyash Sharma's introduction with a sweep over deep square for maximum.

Suyash had the last laugh as he got Rohit Sharma to offer a leading edge and Umesh Yadav completed a superb catch, running to his left and leaping to pouch it with both hands.

Ishan Kishan went on to complete his half-century off 21 balls with an edged four off Suyash Sharma, hitting five boundaries and four maximums in all. He struck another six off Varun Chakravarthy in the eighth over but was bowled off the next delivery, going for a slog sweep, edging the ball into his pads and then onto his stumps. He scored 58 off 25 balls and Mumbai lost their second wicket with 87 runs on the board.

Suryakumar Yadav announced his return to form with back-to-back sixes off Lockie Ferguson, a fine pick-up over fine-leg, and a flick over midwicket in next-up. Varma pulled Varun Chakravarthy for a four in the next over as Mumbai Ind reached 130/2 in 12 overs. They completed the fifty off their partnership in 303x4, 1x6).

Though Varma was out for 30 off 25 balls (3x4, 1x6), chopping onto his stumps off Suyash Sharma, SKY continued to grow strong, hitting Andre Russell for a six and a four off successive deliveries and Tim David drove Varun over long-on for a six as Mumbai crossed the 150-run mark in the 15th over.

Suryakumar, who survived a DRS review off Sunil Narine in the 16th over, responded by whipping the West Indies spinner for a four between deep midwicket and long-on as Mumbai went into the Strategic timeout at 171/3, needing 15 runs off 24 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav got out soon after the resumption of play, edging behind a ramp-shot off Shardul Thakur ending up 43 off 25 balls in a welcome return to form that would come as a big boost for Mumbai Ind. Nehal Wadhera struck Lockie Ferguson for four but was out the next ball, edging behind but that was too late to make much impact for KKR. Suyash Sharma, who substituted Venkatesh Iyer as Impact Player, was the best KKR bowler in action, finishing with 2-27 off his four overs.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders 185/6 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 104, Andre Russell 21 not out; Hrithik Shokeen 2-34, Piyush Chawla 1-19) lost to Mumbai Ind 186/5 in 17.4 overs (Ishan Kishan 58, Suryakumar Yadav 43, Tilak Varma 30; Sjuyash Sharma 2-27) by 5 wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor