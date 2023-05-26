IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 26 : Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Gujarat Titans in the second qualifier match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

MI made one change in their side, Hrithik Shokeen was replaced by Kumar Kartikeya. While in the GT side, Josh Little and Sai Sudharsan replaced Darshan Nalkande and Dasun Shanaka.

MI captain Rohit Sharma said after the toss, "We are gonna chase. The pitch looks a little sticky. We can make best use of the pitch. The pitch will get better as the game goes on. It's our comfort, what we want to do. We've chased well this season. This is a different team, we have a lot of new faces in the squad. As a team, we've come across many situations like this. It's important to put your best foot forward. There were a bit of nerves at the start of the tournament, but it's settled now. Just one change. Shokeen misses out, Kumar Kartikeya comes in."

GT captain Hardik Pandya said, "We would have bowled as well, but it's okay. Knockouts and qualifiers are fun, you have to be on your A game. It's important to enjoy. If we can play our everything, we'll be satisfied irrespective of the result. I know how the crowd is going to support us. Gujarati people are loyal. (Will you bowl?) Yeah, full throttle. Two changes. Josh Little and Sai Sudharsan come in for Shanaka and Nalkande."

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami.

