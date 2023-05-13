IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Singh's maiden IPL century helps Punjab Kings post 167 against Delhi Capitals

New Delhi [India], May 13 : The one-man show from Prabhsimran, who clinched his maiden IPL century, helped Punjab Kings to post 167/7 against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Tight bowling from DC bowlers, especially at the start of the innings, restricted PBKS to a feasible target to chase. Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowler from the Delhi side, he took two wickets by conceding just 27 runs. Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar got one scalp each.

Put to bat, PBKS did not get the ideal start as they lost wickets in the early stage of the innings. Punjab's skipper Shikhar Dhawan returned to the dressing room in the 1.2 over when Ishant Sharma took his wicket.

In the 5th over, Ishant Sharma again got the breakthrough for DC, this time Liam Livingstone got dismissed at just four runs. Axar Patel then picked Jitesh Sharma in the next over.

After the end of the powerplay, PKBS were at 46/3. Prabhsimran Singh 21 * off 20 balls and Sam Curran 1* off one ball.

The duo Curran and Prabhsimran tried to do the damage control. They build 50 runs partnership for the 4th wicket which gave little relief to the troubled PBKS batting.

Prabhsimran clinched a brilliant fifty in 42 balls. Punjab's 100-run mark came at 13.1 overs.

Curran was dismissed in the 14.4 overs by Praveen Dubey at 20 off 24 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav took the scalp of Harpreet Brar in the 16.1 over. He scored just two runs.

Wickets were falling from one end, but Prabhsimran kept his attacking game on. He clinched a blistering maiden IPL century in just 62 balls.

Prabhsimran's outstanding innings ended in the penultimate over when Mukesh Kumar got him at the leg stump.

In the last over, Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Shahrukh Khan, PBKS posted 167/7 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 167/6 (Prabhsimran Singh 103, Sam Curran 20, Ishant Sharma 2/27) vs Delhi Capitals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor