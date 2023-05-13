IPL 2023: Rashid-Joseph partnership second highest for ninth wicket in T20 history

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : Gujarat Titans' (GT) all-rounder Rashid Khan joined forces with West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph to create a record of establishing the second-highest partnership for the ninth wicket in the history of T20 cricket in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Rashid Khan's valiant knock of 79 was insufficient as Mumbai Indians registered a 27-run victory against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

The duo put on an unbeaten stand of 88 runs for the ninth wicket. Rashid (79* in 32 balls, with three fours and 10 sixes) had an overwhelmingly large share of contribution as compared to Joseph (7* in 12 balls with a four).

The highest ninth-wicket partnership in T20 cricket is by Saber Zakhil and Saqlain Ali, who put on unbeaten 132 runs for Belgium against Austria back in 2021 in Waterloo.

Rashid also became the fourth-batter in IPL who smashed a half-century while batting at number eight or below. The first batter to do so was Harbhajan Singh (64) against Punjab Kings in IPL 2015. It was followed by South African all-rounder Chris Morris for Delhi Capitals (52*) against MI during IPL 2017. Later, Pat Cummins (66*) hit a half-century for KKR against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2021.

Rashid also became the third player to get a double of a half-century and a four-wicket haul in a losing cause in IPL. Yuvraj Singh also has taken this double twice, scoring 66 and taking 4/29 against DC for Pune Warriors India (PWI) back in 2011 and scoring 83 and taking 4/35 against Rajasthan Royals for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2014.

Put to bat first by GT, MI made 218/5 on the board in their 20 overs. Openers Ishan Kishan (31 off 20 balls) and skipper Rohit Sharma (29 off 18 balls) provided a quick start with a quick 61-run opening stand.

However, Rashid Khan removed the openers and Nehal Wadhera (15) to reduce MI to 88/3. From there, it was a 'Suryakukar Yadav show'. He put on a 65-run stand for the fourth wicket with Vishnu Vinod (30 off 20 balls). Suryakumar ended up scoring his maiden IPL century, a knock of 103* in 49 balls with 11 fours and six sixes.

Rashid Khan (4/30) was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Mohit Sharma got a wicket as well.

Chasing 219, GT lost wickets right from the start. They were reduced to 55/5, despite a knock of 29 runs from Vijay Shankar. But a partnership of 45 runs between David Miller (41 in 26 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (14 in 13 balls) helped GT reach three figures.

Following their dismissal, it was Rashid Khan who kept the fight going. Even if the side looked out of the contest, his sixes helped in lowering the margin and did not let his side's net run rate take a hit.

The Afghan all-rounder slammed 79* in just 32 balls, consisting of three fours and 10 sixes. He put on an 88-run stand for the ninth wicket with Alzarri Joseph (7*) to take GT to 191/8 in their 20 overs. MI won the match by 27 runs.

Akash Madhwal (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Piyush Chawla (2/36) also continued his impressive run in IPL 2023. Jason Behrendorff got a wicket as well.

Suryakumar won the 'Man of the Match award for his match-winning century.

With this win, MI is in the third position in the points table with seven wins and five losses. They have a total of 14 points. GT is still at the top with eight wins and four losses. They have a total of 16 points.

