IPL 2023: Shubman Gill will dominate world cricket for the next decade, says Matthew Hayden

New Delhi, April 14 The Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill was a vital cog in his teams six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings at Mohali, playing a sublime knock of 67 off 49 deliveries, also his second fifty of IPL 2023.

Though Gill fell in the final over and was unable to finish off the match for Gujarat, he garnered a lot of praise from former Australia batting legend Matthew Hayden.

"Gujarat Titans needed someone to take responsibility and bat deep in this run chase against a quality Punjab Kings bowling attack, and Shubman Gill did just that."

"Some of the shots that he played were pleasing to the eyes. He's such a class player and he's going to dominate world cricket for the next decade or so," Hayden was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

Former New Zealand fast-bowler Simon Doull was in praise of Rahul Tewatia and David Miller for finishing off the chase for Gujarat with a ball to spare.

"David Miller and Rahul Tewatia are the guys who get the job done for Gujarat Titans whenever there's a requirement. They did for GT in TATA IPL 2022 and repeating the same in 2023."

Friday's match in IPL 2023 will see a buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders host an upbeat Sunrisers Hyderabad at home in the Eden Gardens. Kolkata are high on confidence after Rinku Singh pulled off a heist against Gujarat in Ahmedabad, smashing five consecutive sixes against fellow state teammate Yash Dayal in the final over.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels Rinku Singh has created a moment in the tournament which showed that nothing is impossible in the IPL.

"Rinku has reignited energy in several young players like him. He has given the confidence that if he can achieve this feat, then it is not impossible for others to showcase their talent on the biggest stage. He is an incredible player in this incredible cricket league. It has created an unforgettable moment in the game."

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar too hailed Rinku for his hard work and dedication resulting in an astonishing win for Kolkata.

"Hard work paid for Rinku Singh because you cannot hit five sixes in a row under pressure. There are things going through your mind, and the crowd not behind you in an away game makes the job harder. Still, he was being able to do that, it speaks volumes about his mental fortitude."

