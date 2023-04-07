IPL 2023: We are hoping to string a few victories, says Delhi Capitals' fast bowling coach James Hopes

New Delhi, April 7 After going down in their first two games of the season, the Delhi Capitals are looking to get into winning ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Delhi Capitals fast bowling coach James Hopes hoped that they will start stringing some wins, starting with their next match against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Saturday

Ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, Hopes said, "We haven't batted, bowled and fielded well for a whole game yet. We are hoping we can do that from our next game and then hopefully, we can string a few victories together."

The Delhi Capitals have had difficulties against fast bowling in their first two games of the tournament. When asked about the same, Hopes said, "We have a few young players, who are facing bowling speeds of high 140s or low 150s for the first time. They are learning it the hard way through the competition. Hopefully, they'll get more comfortable with the high pace and start turning their performances around."

The fast bowling coach heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel, who made his IPL debut in the last game.

"Abishek Porel is a special talent. He got our innings going with the bat against Gujarat Titans and he did well with the gloves behind the wicket. He's a very good wicketkeeper and he'll catch up with the speed of the game with the bat as well."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor