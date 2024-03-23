IPL 2024: Big Setback for Delhi Capitals as Ishant Sharma Gets Injured During PBKS vs DC Match, Leaves Field Midway

Delhi Capitals faced a setback in their opening IPL 2024 match as fast bowler Ishant Sharma suffered an ankle injury against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. The incident occurred during the power play's final over when Prabhsimran struck a ball towards deep mid-wicket where Sharma was positioned. Attempting to halt the ball, Sharma twisted his right ankle and fell to the ground in discomfort.

Immediately seeking assistance from the DC team physiotherapist Patrick Farhat, Sharma received on-field treatment before eventually leaving the field supported by Farhat. Despite contributing significantly with both bat and ball, including claiming the wicket of PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan, Sharma's injury posed a challenge for Delhi Capitals.

Earlier in the match, Delhi Capitals posted a competitive total of 174 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Abhishek Parel's quickfire cameo of 32 not out off just 10 deliveries. Shai Hope also made valuable contributions, top-scoring with 33 runs.

Punjab Kings' bowling efforts were led by Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh, who each took two wickets, supported by Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, and Rahul Chahar, who claimed one wicket apiece.

Sharma's injury adds to Delhi Capitals' concerns as they look to regroup for their upcoming matches in the tournament.

