IPL 2024 Breaks Barriers with Sign Language Commentary for Deaf and Visually Impaired Cricket Fans

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has partnered with India Signing Hands (ISH) to offer sign language interpretation for the 2024 season. This pioneering feature caters to deaf and visually impaired cricket fans, making the T20 tournament more inclusive.

Viewers can access live sign language updates alongside commentary on Star Sports 3. The service ensures deaf fans can fully immerse themselves in the action, understanding the game's intricacies and emotions.

“@StarSportsIndia, in collaboration with @ishnews_tv and supported by @BCCI, proudly introduces #TATAIPL2024 in Indian Sign Language for the Deaf, Hard-of-Hearing, and Visually Impaired,” Disney Star wrote on X.

ISH, founded in 2017 by Alok Kejriwal, aims to bridge accessibility gaps for deaf individuals in India.

“Earlier, when a cricketer walked into the stadium, it didn’t feel too different from when any person walks in. I wasn’t hearing what his previous record at the venue was and what duel he had had with a bowler. I never knew what the atmosphere was when Dhoni or Kohli walked into a stadium or when they were dismissed. Now I can feel the noise when they walk in or the silence at the ground. Moreover, I’m able to watch it with everyone. These are new experiences…to watch it with friends and family. We sat as equals,” Alok Kejriwal told Indian Express.

“We are able to understand and actually be a part of the game. We are getting to know the minute details, the battles that are shaping up. There are so many terminologies in cricket, which we are able to connect with now. These things elevate our experience to a different level. And more importantly, we are not left out of conversations with friends and family. We can also become a part of it. Earlier, I would ask my family for details and they would only give a brief summary of what was going on. I can be on my own now,” Kejriwal added.