IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya’s Captain’s Knock Turns Boos Into Cheers at Wankhede During MI vs RR Match (Watch Video)

Hardik Pandya silenced his critics with a crucial knock after the Mumbai Indians suffered a top-order collapse in their IPL 2024 opener against Rajasthan Royals. Facing boos from the Wankhede crowd following early wickets, Pandya responded with an aggressive 19-ball 34, including six fours, to turn the jeers into cheers.

.@rajasthanroyals’ Lethal Start 🔥



They run through #MI’s top order courtesy Trent Boult & Nandre Burger 👏



After 7 overs, it is 58/4



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #MIvRRpic.twitter.com/mEUocuD0EV — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 1, 2024

Hardik Pandya is converting boos into applause from the converted fans 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BDcu0Y5Gar — 🄺Ⓐ🅃🄷🄸🅁 1⃣5⃣ (@katthikathir) April 1, 2024

Mumbai found themselves in dire straits after losing their top three batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, and Dewald Brevis – for golden ducks (0 runs) to Trent Boult. Pandya, entering at 20-4, partnered with Tilak Verma to launch a counter-attack. Their aggressive approach lifted the spirits of the Wankhede crowd, who initially booed Pandya but quickly switched their allegiance as he played a captain's knock.

However, Pandya fell short of a half-century, caught by Rovman Powell off Yuzvendra Chahal while attempting a big shot. In the last over of the powerplay, he smashed a flurry of boundaries, taking 2, 4, 4, 0, 4, 4, and 2 runs, propelling Mumbai to a score of 46 runs by the end of the over.