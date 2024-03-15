IPL 2024: Lungi Ngidi Ruled Out; Delhi Capitals Sign T20 Specialist Fraser-McGurk as Replacement

Delhi Capitals have been dealt with yet another blow ahead of IPL 2024. Capitals will miss the services of Lungi Ngidi for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.Ngidi, who has played 14 IPL matches and has 25 wickets against his name, was ruled out of the IPL 2024 due to injury.

Delhi capitals, on Friday, named Australian all-McGurk, a 21-year-old hard-hitting opener and leg-spinner from Melbourne, made his ODI debut against the West Indies at Sydney last month.He has joined DC for his reserve price of Rs 50 lakh. Earlier, Harry Brook had decided to withdraw due to personal reasons.