IPL 2024: Rajasthan CM Bhanjanlal Sharma meets the Royals, receives signed bat by players

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 10 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhanjanlal Sharma on Tuesday met the Rajasthan Royals (RR) team members and congratulated them on their unbeaten run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The CEO of Rajasthan Royals Jake Lush McCrum presented the bat, team jersey and a ball with the signatures of all the players to Chief Minister Sharma.

Rajasthan CM was pleased with the Royals' hard effort and their top rank in the IPL points table.

Chief Minister took to X and shared pictures of his meeting with the Rajasthan Royals team.

"Today I made a courtesy visit to the players of Rajasthan Royals team at OTS residence and while encouraging them, sent my heartfelt best wishes for the upcoming matches," CM Bhanjanlal posted on X.

CM Sharma met all the Rajasthan Royals players at his official residence.

State Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Rajasthan Royals Vice President Rajeev Khanna and coach Kumar Sangakkara were also present along with captain Sanju Samson.

Last month, CM Sharma was invited to witness IPL action at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur by the Rajasthan Royals. He was presented with a Golden Ticket to all the home matches of the Royals in Jaipur.

Unbeaten in the tournament so far, the Royals will play Gujarat Titans in their fifth match of the IPL 2024 campaign at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

With four wins from four matches, the Royals are currently at the top of the IPL points table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.120.

