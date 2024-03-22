IPL 2024: RCB Wins the Toss and Opts To Bat First Against CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 1st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

Head-to-Head:

CSK holds the upper hand historically, winning 20 of their 31 encounters with RCB. In their last five meetings, CSK has emerged victorious four times. Notably, they defeated RCB by eight runs in Bengaluru last season.

Pitch Analysis:

The pitch at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium is expected to be typical, favoring spinners and medium pacers over pace bowlers. Batsmen will need to capitalize on the powerplay and be cautious to avoid losing wickets early on. The pitch is predicted to offer 70% support for spin bowling and medium pacers, with the remaining 30% for pace bowling. It is generally considered a batting-friendly pitch with an average score of 149 runs. Bowlers may find some assistance, especially spinners, as the game progresses.