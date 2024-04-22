IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Fined 50% of Match Fees for Code of Conduct Breach During RCB vs KKR Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli has been fined 50% of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League's Code of Conduct during Sunday's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, according to PTI reports.

Kohli was involved in a heated exchange with the umpires following his dismissal, caught and bowled by Harshit Rana for 18 runs. The dismissal was controversial, with replays suggesting the delivery might have been above the waist height. Upon review, however, ball-tracking technology indicated the ball would have dipped below the wicket if Kohli had maintained his batting stance.

The dismissal visibly frustrated Kohli, who engaged in an animated discussion with the umpires before walking off the pitch. His frustration continued as he reached the dugout, where he was seen throwing down a dustbin.

The IPL's disciplinary committee deemed Kohli's behaviour a violation of the Code of Conduct and imposed a 50% match fee fine. Kohli was dismissed cheaply, managing only 18 runs from seven deliveries.

