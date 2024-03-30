IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Gifts His Bat to Rinku Singh After RCB vs KKR Match (Watch Video)

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Virat Kohli presented a bat to Kolkata Knight Riders' rising star Rinku Singh after their match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Kolkata on their home ground. KKR extended their dominance at RCB's stadium with their sixth consecutive win there.

After the match, Rinku received a special bat from Kohli, a gesture the young player will likely cherish. The Indian Premier League may place Indian players on different teams, but the camaraderie among them remains a highlight. Despite playing for opposing sides, the players share mutual respect and sportsmanship.

RCB shared a video after the loss featuring Kohli and Rinku together in the dressing room. Kohli presented his bat to Rinku, who beamed with delight. The two also shared a warm hug in a heartwarming moment.

The bat was a token of appreciation for Rinku's performances and rise as a finisher for KKR. The video also showed RCB and KKR players interacting after the match, exemplifying sportsmanship.

The Kolkata franchise responded to the video of the two Indian players with the caption, "The bond we love to see."

Rinku didn't bat extensively against RCB as other KKR batters secured the victory. He remained unbeaten on 5 runs as captain Shreyas Iyer finished the match in style with a six, chasing down the target of 183 runs.

Earlier, Kohli played a valiant innings of 83 runs to help RCB reach a decent total of 182. However, it wasn't enough as RCB fell to their third consecutive loss to KKR in the league.