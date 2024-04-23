IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Spotted at Mumbai Airport, Heads to Hyderabad for Crucial SRH vs RCB Clash (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli, the star batsman for the Indian national team and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), was seen departing for Hyderabad at the Mumbai airport. The right-handed batter will join his team for their crucial IPL 2024 match against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday, April 25th, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Virat Kohli Spotted at Mumbai airport as he leaves for Hyderabad ahead of Next Match against SRH❤️ pic.twitter.com/rbvinbIWi7 — 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrognxvirat) April 23, 2024

RCB's campaign this year has been challenging, with seven losses in eight matches. The SunRisers already hold a victory over them this season, having dominated RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with a score of 287 and a subsequent 25-run win.

Kohli himself has been in the spotlight recently. A controversial dismissal during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday at Eden Gardens led to an argument with the umpires and a subsequent 50% fine of his match fees.

Despite the team's struggles, the 35-year-old remains the tournament's leading run-scorer. He boasts 379 runs in eight innings, averaging an impressive 63.16.

In their previous match, RCB chased a target of 223 set by the Knight Riders. Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar provided a strong start with explosive half-centuries, while Dinesh Karthik and Suyash Prabhudessai also made valuable contributions. However, both fell short of victory.

With 21 runs needed from the final six deliveries, Karn Sharma stunned Mitchell Starc with three sixes. However, the Australian pace bowler held his nerve, bowling the Knight Riders to a thrilling one-run win.

This match against the SunRisers is a pivotal one for RCB. They will be hoping to turn their fortunes around and secure a much-needed win to stay in contention for a playoff berth.