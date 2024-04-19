IPL 2024: Will Mayank Yadav Play in Today's LSG vs CSK Clash? Here's What Assistant Coach Lance Klusener Said

Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav's return date from a hip injury remains unclear ahead of their IPL match against the Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Assistant coach Lance Klusener declined to comment on Yadav's availability for the game, saying the team prioritises his full recovery. He did confirm that the 21-year-old has been bowling in the nets.

"I am not sure regarding his participation in tomorrow's match against Chennai. He has been bowling in the nets but his fitness is our priority. But can't say anything regarding his participation." - Lance Klusener said as quoted by TOI.

Meanwhile, Head coach Justin Langer previously described the injury as tightness and stiffness, not a major concern. "He felt a little bit of tightness at the top of his hip leading into the last game, but that was about a one-out-of-ten pain, and we thought that they were clinical signs," he said.

Read Also | Who is Richard Gleeson? All About English Pacer Joins CSK as Devon Conway's Replacement

Yadav impressed in his first few IPL matches, picking up three wickets each in his first two games against Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru and earning Player of the Match honours in both. He injured his hip during the third match against Gujarat Titans on April 7 and has missed the subsequent games against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, which LSG lost. Fast bowlers are particularly susceptible to injuries due to the intense physical exertion required for their bowling style. Yadav's early-season injury setback is a setback in his promising IPL debut season.

Despite the injury, former Australian cricketer Tom Moody believes Yadav could be in contention for a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad later this year. "He's definitely in the conversation," Moody said. "Whether you take the risk of selecting him is another question. You need to consider the specific skills needed in the reserve fast bowler role."

Former New Zealand bowler Mitchell McClenaghan echoed Moody's sentiment. "If his form continues throughout the tournament, and the World Cup starts soon after the IPL, it would be crazy not to consider players who are in form," McClenaghan said. "He might not have a lot of experience, but if he keeps performing well, he'll be in the mix. It's a long shot, but not impossible."

Read Also | IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After PBKS vs MI Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside