IPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals buy Rossouw, Salt, uncapped Mukesh Kumar

The Delhi Capitals made exciting additions to their squad at the IPL Auction in Kochi on Friday. The franchise bagged ICC Men's T20 World Cup-winning player Phil Salt for INR 2 crore along with South African Rilee Rossouw for INR 4.6 crore.

The Delhi Capitals also picked up experienced Indian players in Ishant Sharma and Manish Pandey for INR 50 Lakh and INR 2.4 crore respectively. In addition, uncapped Indian speedster Mukesh Kumar joined the Delhi Capitals for INR 5.5 crore.

Reacting to the opportunity of playing for the Delhi franchise, Mukesh expressed, "One of my friends called me and said congratulations. I asked him for what. And then he told me to tune in to the IPL Mini-Auction and watch the bidding. I couldn't believe what was happening when I switched on the TV. I would like to thank the Delhi franchise. I was with the team last season as well as a net bowler. The environment within the group is really good."

Speaking about the new additions to the DC squad, Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Ajit Agarkar said, "Phil Salt is an exciting batter and a wicketkeeper. We have (wicketkeeper-batter) Rishabh Pant as our Captain, but Salt could play as a batter in the side. And Ishant Sharma is a Delhi boy and has a lot of experience. We've seen what he has done throughout his career."

The first buy of the Mini-Auction for Delhi Capitals was England's Phil Salt, who has acquired for INR 2 crore. The top-order batter, who is yet to make his debut in the IPL, is a highly experienced campaigner in the game's shortest format. Salt has scored 3817 runs in 167 matches in his T20 career so far.

The Delhi Capitals acquired Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma for INR 50 lakh. The seasoned campaigner, who has represented Delhi Capitals in the past, has taken 84 wickets in 104 matches in his IPL career. He had an impressive outing with the Delhi franchise in IPL 2019 picking up 13 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 26.84.

After a fierce bidding war with Punjab Kings, the Delhi Capitals bagged uncapped Indian speedster Mukesh Kumar for INR 5.5 crore. The pacer, who plays for Bengal in domestic cricket, has taken 25 wickets in 23 T20 matches. He was also a net bowler in the DC camp during the 2022 IPL season.

The veteran Indian batter Manish Pandey was picked up by the Delhi Capitals for INR 2.4 crore. Pandey has scored 3648 runs in 160 IPL matches. The batter, who plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket, has notched three centuries and 38 fifties in his T20 career so far.

The Delhi Capitals' last buy of the evening was South Africa's Rilee Rossouw for INR 4.6 crore. The top-order batter roared back to form for his country in 2022 with two centuries to his name this year.

Delhi Capitals Squad:

Indians: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel (uncapped), Sarfaraz Khan (uncapped), Yash Dhull (uncapped), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (uncapped), Pravin Dubey (uncapped), Vicky Ostwal (uncapped), Lalit Yadav (uncapped), Aman Khan (uncapped), Mukesh Kumar (uncapped)

Overseas: David Warner, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor