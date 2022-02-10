IPL Auction: Royal Challengers Bangalore to bid for Harshal Patel and Devdutt Padikkal?

Royal Challengers Bangalore reached the playoffs for the second consecutive season in the 2021 edition of IPL. Virat Kohli and Co. performed admirably in the league stage and finished at number three on the points table. However, they failed to clinch the title, after having lost to KKR in the Eliminator match. Now the red army will aim to go a step further by bolstering their squad in the upcoming auctions.

Reports suggest that Harshal Patel and Devdutt Padikkal feature in RCB’s wishlist. While Patel bagged the Purple Cap in 2021, Padikkal got the side off to brilliant starts. The release of Patel and Padikkal came as a shocker to many but the Mike Hesson and Co are keen to get the duo at the auction.RCB have a world-class top-order batter in Kohli, an all-round T20 package in Glenn Maxwell and a promising pacer in Mohammed Siraj. They still spent INR 33 crore on the trio and will have INR 57 crore to spend on 12th and 13th February. There is also a buzz that RCB will bid heavily for West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder According to sources, RCB will be willing to bid up to Rs 12 crore for Holder.