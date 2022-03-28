IPL debutants Lucknow and Gujarat aim for winning start at Wankhede

Gujarat Titans, the new IPL 2022 franchise will play its opening game against another new entrant Lucknow Super Giants today. Lucknow Super Giants are led in their opening season by Indian international batter and former Punjab Kings star KL Rahul, with pacer Avesh Khan, and all-rounders Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya ensuring a strong Indian core to this side.

The Gujarat franchise’s most notable acquisition for their maiden IPL season was that of Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan, arguably the best T20I bowler in the world. The other notable names include, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami and Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson who are expected to lead the pace attack. This game will be cracking of an encounter with both the teams will be looking forward to start their IPL journey on a winning note.The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday, March 28, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

