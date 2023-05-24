IPL: Ruturaj Gaikwad comments on his partnerships with Faf du Plessis, Devon Conway

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 24 : The star batter of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Ruturaj Gaikwad opened up on his partnerships with both Faf du Plessis and Devon Conway and said that the current CSK opener possesses excellent batsmanship in terms of locating gaps and rotating strikes.

The ever-so-consistent Chennai Super Kings cruised into the final of IPL 2023 as they beat Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Gaikwad has enjoyed rich form at the top CSK order and had two amazing opening partners during his time at the franchise.

While batting with the Faf du Plessis the CSK opener Gaikwad forged a great bond and the duo were one of the reasons behind CSK's success in the 2021 IPL.

du Plessis was acquired by RCB during the IPL 2022 auction and Ruturaj has since then opened alongside Conway.

"Last 3-4 games in Chennai have been different. First few games wicket was better. Have had to adapt. Look to rotate strikes, and capitalise on loose deliveries. Both are great players (Conway and Faf). Faf was someone who was aggressive from ball one. Conway has great batsmanship. I would say the knock of 60 (what was more satisfying - 60 or the catch)," Ruturaj Gaikwad said in a post-match press conference.

Ruturaj Gaikwad starred with the bat as he hit a flamboyant 60(44) to lay the platform. Ambati Rayudu (17 off 9) and Ravindra Jadeja (22 off 16) then played brisk knocks to provide a crucial late flourish and take CSK to a competitive 172/7.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/18) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/28) then spun a web around the GT batters with spin, pace and bounce as a collective bowling effort saw CSK bowl GT out for 157 and cruise into their 10th IPL final.

