Is Urvashi Rautela stalking Rishabh Pant? Actress reaches Australia

The Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant saga is not ending any time soon it seems. The actress has once again hogged the limelight through her latest social media activity. Urvashi on Sunday shared pictures of herself as she jetted off for Australia, wherein the T20 World Cup will be played from October 16 to November 13. Rishabh Pant is already in Perth, training with his teammates.

For the unversed, Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have been in the headlines ever since she made the revelation during one of her interviews that some 'RP' had come to meet her. They had a public feud wherein she called the Indian cricketer 'chotu bhaiya' but later she also apologized to the 25-year-old.