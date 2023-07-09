Ishant Sharma To Serve As A Commentator For The West Indies vs India Series

Ishant Sharma will be doing commentary for India Vs West Indies series. His expertise in pace bowling, combined with his understanding of different pitch conditions, can bring valuable perspectives to viewers. Ishant Sharma’s behind-the-scenes knowledge of the team’s strategies and his connection with the current players could offer a unique flavour to the commentary.

The West Indies series will be a chance for new players to leave their mark and for seasoned ones to consolidate their positions. It’s also an opportunity for India to strategize, evolve, and adapt to the World Test Championship’s competitive environment. Winning the first match in Dominica will be an essential first step in this journey. Ishant Sharma last played for the Indian squad in November 2021 during a Test series against New Zealand. He has a remarkable record of 105 Test matches, 80 ODIs, and 14 T20Is, during which he has collected 311 wickets, 115 wickets, and 8 wickets, respectively