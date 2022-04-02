'It was dream of billion Indians being fulfilled': Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan recall 2011 ODI WC win

Recalling India's 2011 World Cup triumph, Yuvraj Singh on Saturday said "it was the dream of a billion Indians being fulfilled".

The 2011 World Cup was memorable for Yuvraj as he was named the Player of the Tournament. In the World Cup, Yuvraj scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets as MS Dhoni-led India had won the ODI World Cup after a span of 28 years.

"It wasn't just a world cup victory, it was the dream of a billion Indians being fulfilled Proud to be a part of this team that wanted to win the cup for the country & for @sachin_rt Nothing can match the pride of wearing the tricolour & bringing glory to the nation," Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

In 2011 on April 2, India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in the final to lift their second ODI World Cup.

"2nd of April - a day when billions jumped in joy! The day when India lifted the A night that I have lived over and over again!" Harbhajan Singh said.

"A day to remember for a reason, where billions of dream came true. #Proud to b a part of team. Missing each one you Guys n each of the #memories," Munaf Patel tweeted.

India had won its first World Cup under Kapil Dev's leadership in 1983 and were not able to lay their hands on the coveted trophy until 2011.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India lost just one match in the showpiece event against South Africa. India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final to set up a blockbuster finale with Sri Lanka.

In the final, the Wankhede looked like a sea of blue with Indian fans filling up each and every seat of the iconic stadium. The rest of the Indians were glued to their TV screens to witness the mega clash.

Sri Lanka, under Kumar Sangakkara, looked on course to win their second World Cup title after setting India a stiff target of 275. Mahela Jayawardene played a splendid knock, scoring a brilliant century while striking 13 fours in his 103-run innings, that came off just 88 balls.

During the chase, fans were left emotionally battered after lanky pacer Lasith Malinga dismissed Tendulkar, leaving India in a spot of bother as their scorecard read 31/2 in the sixth over.

However, a heroic innings by Gautam Gambhir (97) along with an exceptional knock from Dhoni (91*) saved India the blushes and saw the Men in Blue lift the World Cup trophy after 28 years. While Dhoni was adjudged as the Man of the Match, stylish all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was named the Player of the Tournament.

As soon as the ball left Dhoni's bat and India went into ecstasy, Sachin Tendulkar was seen in tears of joy while hugging Yuvraj who later on revealed that he played the tournament while battling cancer. The entire team carried Tendulkar on their shoulders and took a victory lap around the stadium.

( With inputs from ANI )

