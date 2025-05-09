‘It Was Very Scary’: Cheerleader Recalls Terrifying Evacuation Experience After IPL 2025 Match Halted in Dharamsala

A cheerleader present at the HPCA Stadium during the abandoned IPL 2025 clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals has gone viral on social media after she shared a video describing the tense and frightening evacuation from the ground on Thursday. The match was stopped midway after 10.1 overs when Punjab Kings were at 122 for 1. The stadium faced a sudden blackout, initially believed to be due to a technical fault. However, it later emerged that air raid alerts had been sounded in nearby regions like Jammu and Pathankot, prompting immediate evacuation of players, officials and spectators.

In her video, the visibly shaken cheerleader described the panic that unfolded as alarms were raised and the match was stopped abruptly. “The whole stadium was evacuated in the middle of the game. It was very scary. Everyone was screaming that there were bombs coming. We want to really leave Dharamsala. I hope IPL people are going to look after us. I do not know why I am not crying, maybe I am still in shock,” she said while walking out of the stadium.

The video, now shared widely on social media, showed the fear and panic of people at the stadium. The BCCI later confirmed that a special train is being arranged from Una to ensure the safe return of players, staff and crew.