It's going to be really tough conditions in England: Australia's Beth Mooney

Melbourne [Australia], June 2 : Australian woman cricketer Beth Mooney who is coming back from a calf injury, believes that the conditions in England would be tough to play.

Australia will tour England for one test, three ODI and three T20I matches. They will play one-off test starting from June 22 to June 26.

Beth Mooney suffered from a calf injury in the Women's Premier League. She ended the Women's Premier League campaign playing for Gujarat Titans as captain after facing just three balls.

"That's been a bit of a demon on my shoulder in the last few (Tests), I haven't quite conquered that yet. It's going to be really tough conditions to be able to do that (in England)," She said to cricket.com.au.

Mooney has been out of action for three months and is eager to return to the field.

"But being able to play a couple of Test matches over summer will be really helpful with working out the plan ... because obviously, it's pretty different to the white-ball formats. It's something that all the batters want to do for sure, but first and foremost, it's how can I get the team into a position where we can win the Test," Mooney added.

Having won the T20 World Cup three times (in 2018, 2020, and 2023) as well as the ODI World Cup in 2022, Mooney admits she is desperate to succeed in the Test setting because she hasn't yet been able to replicate the great results of the white-ball formats.

Mooney has played four Tests, and while he has reached the fifty-mark twice, with a top score of 63, his average of 26.28 is just half that of his 52.45 in ODIs.

Australia will play three Test matches over the course of the next nine months, with red-ball contests against South Africa and India to follow. Mooney knows she won't have a better chance to hit the massive score that has eluded her in the past.

In Australia's most recent Test match against England in January 2022, Mooney, who has batted in third spot in four Tests, said "I'm happy to bat wherever I fit in.

"I've been lucky to bat in a number of different positions in the team across the last few years and there's not one in particular that I hate or one in particular I love," She said to cricket.com.au.

"I enjoy being the person that they can ask, 'can you bat here or here? There will be a couple of spots up the top (of the order) which will be really exciting and challenging at the same time. But I'm pretty lucky and grateful that I can probably cope anywhere at the moment," Mooney concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor