Jason Holder, Jayden Seales Climb ICC Rankings After West Indies-South Africa Test Series

The West Indies National Cricket Team players have made significant strides in the ICC rankings following their Test series against South Africa. Despite losing the two-match series 1-0, the performances of West Indies pacers Jason Holder and Jayden Seales have been recognized.

Jayden Seales emerged as a standout performer, particularly in the second Test held at Providence Stadium in Guyana. Seales captured nine wickets in the match, including a six-wicket haul in the second innings. His career-best figures of 6/61 in that innings propelled him 13 places up the ICC Test bowler rankings to a career-high 13th position.

In addition to Seales, other West Indies pacers also saw improvements in their rankings. Jomel Warrican moved up two spots to 52nd, while Shamar Joseph climbed 11 places to 54th. South African pacer Wiaan Mulder, who took six wickets in the series, advanced 27 positions to 65th.

Jason Holder also made notable gains. The all-rounder’s solid performance, including a half-century in the second innings of the second Test, moved him up to 5th in the ICC Test all-rounder rankings, just behind India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

In batting rankings, South Africa’s Aiden Markram rose two places to 21st, and wicket-keeper batter Kyle Verreynne improved to 46th following his contributions in the series.

The ICC rankings for One Day Internationals (ODIs) also saw changes due to recent performances in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. Netherlands captain Scott Edwards moved up six places to 26th among ODI batters, thanks to a crucial half-century against Canada. USA's Aaron Jones climbed 11 spots to 56th, while Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh rose nine places to 79th.

In the ODI bowling rankings, Netherlands spinner Aryan Dutt advanced five places to 33rd, and Paul van Meekeren jumped 18 spots to 72nd.