Jay Shah Reappointed as Chairman of Asian Cricket Council for Third Consecutive Term

Jay Shah is all set to continue as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). His extension for another year was unanimously approved at the ACC Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Bali on Wednesday. Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is in the midst of his second year of his second two-year term as the ACC Chief. Shah's extension was proposed by Shammi Silva, the president of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), and the nomination was unanimously backed by all ACC members, as stated in a Wednesday press release by the ACC.

Taking over the reins of the ACC in January 2021 from Nazmul Hassan, the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, Shah became the youngest administrator to be re-appointed as the ACC president. The ACC presidency rotates among the full ICC members in the continental body, and Shah is the first person to secure two consecutive terms. "I am grateful to the ACC Board for their continued trust. We must remain committed to ensuring the all-round development of the sport, with a special focus on regions where it is still in its infancy. The ACC is committed to nurturing cricket across Asia," Shah stated after his re-election.