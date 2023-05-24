JioCinema breaks all records; concurrent viewership touches 2.5 cr during CSK-GT match

New Delhi, May 24 The Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match on Tuesday has clocked the highest ever concurrent viewership on JioCinema.

The final overs of the second innings of the match saw the concurrent viewership on JioCinema touching 2.5 crore, which is now a world record for the most number of concurrent viewers.

CSK made its way to finals by winning the playoff match by 16 runs.

The previous viewership record on JioCinema is of 2.4 crore, registered during the CSK versus RCB match on April 17. JioCinema has been free streaming IPL matches for all viewers.

In terms of engagement, JioCinema continues to set new benchmarks every day. The total video views on the platform have already crossed over 1300 crore video views, setting a world record.

The streaming app has been adding millions of new viewers for IPL on daily basis. The average streaming time per match per viewer has already zoomed past 60 minutes.

