Joe Root makes his IPL debut, Royals opt to bat against Sunrisers

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 clash on Sunday. Joe Root makes his debut, while SRH have dropped Harry Brook and replaced him with Glenn Phillips.

The Rajasthan unit kicked-off the season on a commanding note but have fallen short in recent outings, losing four of the previous five matches. Sunrisers, on the other hand, find themselves in a difficult position, having won just three matches out of the nine they've played so far.