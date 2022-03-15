Jofra Archer confirms he will not be playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022

Star England pacer Jofra Archer, who was recruited by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore despite his unavailability for this year’s IPL, said he will not be playing this year's IPL which will begin from March 26 onwards. Archer clarified that he would only be able to join the franchise for the 16th season as he continues to recover from his elbow injury. "As it stands, it was always going to be next year. But I think I have progressed a bit faster than we all thought we would have which is still good but it's still gonna be next year. I don't want to get anyone's hopes up too high. I don't want to disappoint anyone. So I'm going to say next year," he said.

Archer has been out of action for almost a year now. He was slated for a comeback in the West Indies Test series but had to go under the knife for the second time in December last year for his recurring stress fracture in his elbow. Archer non-participation in IPL 2022 and availability for 2023 and 2024 season was earlier revealed by IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin ahead of the auction. "The ECB has registered Jofra Archer for the auction with a view to potential participation in 2023 and 2024, as due to his current injury it is unlikely that he can participate in IPL 2022," Amin had informed the franchises ahead of the auction. "Therefore, his name has been included in the auction list, but he won't feature in the marquee or other sets to be presented. He will be available to be called during the accelerated auction and whoever picks him will not get a replacement player for IPL 2022 season for his place as he is already injured and unlikely to participate in IPL 2022 season." MI will be the second team Archer will play for in the IPL after Rajasthan Royals, where he was part of the team for three seasons. He was released by the Royals after he missed the 2021 season owing to his recurring elbow injury. Mumbai Indians open their IPL campaign this year against Delhi Capitals on March 27.