Jonathan Batty appointed Delhi Capitals head coach for WPL

Delhi Capitals have roped in two-time The Hundred winning coach Jonathan Batty as in-charge of their Women's Premier League (WPL) side, the franchise announced on Saturday (February 11).Former India international turned chief selector Hemlata Kala and former England head coach Lisa Keightley have come on board as assistant coaches while Biju George, who has previously worked with the national women's side, has been appointed as the franchise's fielding coach.

Batty has led Oval Invincibles to back-to-back titled in 2021 and 2022, and is currently the head coach of Melbourne Stars in the WBBL and the Surrey women's team."It's an incredible time to be involved in Women's cricket and the WPL has the potential to transform the landscape of women's professional sport globally," Batty said in a statement.Keightley, the current Sydney Thunder head coach, was at the helm when England reached the final of the 2022 ODI World Cup in England before eventually stepping aside last August. Kala, the former head of national selection panel, has remained active in the coaching sphere since her India retirement.