Jos Buttler Hits Massive 115-Meter Six During WI vs ENG 2nd T20I at Kensington Oval (Watch Video)

England captain Jos Buttler hit a massive 115-meter six off Gudakesh Motie during the second T20I of the five-match series at Kensington Oval on Monday. The remarkable moment came on the third ball of the ninth over of England’s innings. Motie bowled a length delivery, and Buttler charged down the pitch, timing the shot perfectly to send the ball soaring over the roof and out of the stadium.

115 METRE SIX 🤯



Buttler hits one out of the ground and he is cooking! pic.twitter.com/Dho5NpVKIZ — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) November 10, 2024

England, chasing 159, lost last game’s centurion Philip Salt for a golden duck to Akeal Hosein early in their innings. However, Buttler (83 off 45 balls) and Will Jacks (38 off 29) put on a brilliant 129-run partnership for the second wicket, reaching the target in just 18.5 overs. Buttler’s innings included eight fours and six sixes, while Liam Livingstone remained unbeaten on 23 from 11 balls.

🗣️ "It's great to be back in the middle scoring runs for England"



Hear from Jos Buttler as he returned to action with a bang last night, scoring 83 from just 45 balls.



Watch the full interview 👉 https://t.co/v3nvm8vAsq



🌴 #WIvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | #EnglandCricketpic.twitter.com/ZrmHh5WtGR — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 11, 2024

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. The West Indies struggled with the bat, with Saqib Mahmood taking an early breakthrough, dismissing Brandon King for just 1. Jofra Archer joined the attack in the following over, removing Evin Lewis for 8.

Buttler leads the charge!



The English captain smashed 83 runs off just 45 balls in only his 2nd match back in the T20I setup to guide England to a comfortable win! 💪🏻#WIvENGonFanCodepic.twitter.com/wtgwFn0JJc — FanCode (@FanCode) November 11, 2024

Nicholas Pooran’s innings was slow and frustrating, scoring only 14 off 23 balls at a strike rate of 60.87. Roston Chase (13) and Sherfane Rutherford (1) also failed to make an impact as the West Indies were reduced to 80/5 after 13 overs.

Captain Rovman Powell top-scored for the hosts with 43 off 41 balls, while Romario Shepherd added a quickfire 22 from 12 balls. England’s bowlers, led by Mahmood, Livingstone, and Dan Mousley, each took two wickets, limiting the West Indies to 158/8 in their 20 overs.