Jos Buttler succeeds Eoin Morgan as England white-ball captain

London, June 30 Star wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler was on Thursday named as England's new white-ball captain, taking over from ODI World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, who retired from international cricket earlier this week.

Buttler has been part of England's white-ball teams for over a decade. He played his first T2OI game in 2011 and made his ODI debut a year later. The wicketkeeper/ batsman has been an integral part of the set-up, having been a vice-captain since 2015 and has led the team 14 times previously - nine ODIs and five T20Is.

The 31-year-old has represented England 151 times in ODIs scoring 4,120 runs at an average of 41.20, including 10 hundreds. In T20 internationals, he has won 88 caps scoring 2,140 runs with an average of 34.51.

Buttler was recommended for the role by Rob Key, England's managing director of men's cricket, and his appointment was ratified on Wednesday evening by the ECB's interim chair, Martin Darlow, and chief executive, Clare Connor.

The attacking batter said it was a "great honour" to take over the captaincy from Morgan, offering him his "sincere thanks and gratitude" for his leadership.

"I would like to offer my sincere thanks and gratitude to Eoin Morgan for his outstanding leadership over the past seven years. It has been the most memorable period for everyone involved. He has been an inspirational leader, and it has been fantastic to play under him. There are lots of things that I have learnt from him that I'll take into this role," said Buttler in an ECB statement.

"It is a great honour to take over from Eoin, and the place he has left English white-ball cricket in is exciting, and I'm inspired for the challenges ahead," he added.

Buttler, who is one of three England cricketers (Dawid Malan and Heather Knight) to have scored hundreds in all three formats of the game, said that there is excellent strength and depth in the white-ball squads and he can't wait to take the team forward.

"There is excellent strength and depth in the white-ball squads, and I'm looking forward to leading the teams out for the series that are coming up against India starting next week and later in July against South Africa. It is the greatest honour to captain your country, and when I have had the chance to step in the past, I have loved doing it. I can't wait to take this team forward," he said on his appointment as captain.

Meanwhile, Rob Key hailed Buttler as the "perfect successor" to Morgan.

"Jos Buttler was the perfect choice to succeed Eoin Morgan as our white-ball captain, and I had no hesitation in offering him the role. Jos has been part of our white-ball set-up for over a decade and was integral in the transformation of the way the team has played its attacking brand of cricket over the past seven years," he said.

"He is well respected in the dressing room by all of his teammates and will relish leading his country. He is in the form of his life and is showcasing his talent against the best players and teams in the world. I believe the extra responsibility will take his game to a new level and inspire those around him. I'm looking forward to seeing him take us forward. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity," he added.

Buttler's first assignment as full-time England captain will be the upcoming three T20Is against India, followed by as many ODIs. The squads for both the series are due to be named on Friday, the ECB said.

