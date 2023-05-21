Josh Hazelwood to return home from IPL due to injury

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been hit with a massive setback just a day before their must-win game against Gujarat Titans as Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out from the remaining half of the tournament with the player set to return back to Australia due to recurrence of injury. Joining the RCB camp at a later stage of the tournament, Australia’s Josh Hazlewood underwent rehabilitation in Bangalore before taking the ball for the visitors.

However, he disappeared from the line-up after sustaining a niggle and hasn’t been a part of the side.Josh Hazlewood’s absence comes off as a major blow for the RCB as the team need to win their game against Gujarat Titans to confirm their place in the playoffs. The team currently have 14 points from their 13 games this season and with just 1 game in hand, the team will have to give their everything if they wish to beat the defending champions in this contest