Josh Hazlewood ruled out of WTC final 2023

Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the World Test Championship Final against India that begins on June 7.Even though Hazlewood has been bowling at full tilt in the training sessions, he is managing a left Achilles issue apart from the side injury that he picked up during his IPL stint recently. With Australia immediately playing the Ashes after the WTC Final, the cautious step has been taken.

"Josh was very, very close to being given the green light but we are cognisant that our upcoming schedule means this is not a one-off Test match for us," Chair of Selectors George Bailey said. "This will give Josh an ideal preparation leading into Edgbaston. With six Test matches in a little over seven weeks we will need all of our fast bowling assets."Australia have added 33-year-old fast bowler Michael Neser to the squad following the development.