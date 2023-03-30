Josh Hazlewood to miss initial stage of IPL 2023; Glenn Maxwell doubtful

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have suffered a major blow with injury troubles to two of their star overseas players. Australia's Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell are unlikely to partake in the franchise's opening encounter, with the former set to miss the first set of matches as well. Hazlewood did not play a single contest during Australia's recent tour of India. He was ruled out midway through the tour as he continued to recover from an Achilles problem.

He will consult with Cricket Australia's (CA) medical team before making his way to India to join the RCB squad. Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to kick off their Indian Premier League 2023 season at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for the first time since 2019. The Faf du Plessis-led side is one of the few teams in the league who have never won the title in the IPL history. Interestingly, they face Mumbai Indians in their campaign openers, who are the most successful franchise in the tournament with most trophies.