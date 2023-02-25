Joshua Little ruled out of PSL, doubtful for IPL 2023

In a major blow for Gujarat Titans, Josh Little has suffered an injury scare. The Ireland pacer has been ruled out of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2023 (PSL 2023) and is now doubtful for at least some matches in IPL for Hardik Pandya-led side. The left-arm quick has returned to Ireland for treatment. The defending champions GT signed Little for INR 4.4 crore at December’s IPL auction.

Little, 23, was scheduled to participate in PSL for Multan Sultans. While playing for Pretoria Caps in the SA20, he complained of hamstring tightness. And according to Cricket Ireland, he returned home “out of an abundance of caution.”Little is aiming for Ireland’s three-match ODI series in Bangladesh next month as a potential return. He is anticipated to regain his fitness in time to fulfil his IPL contract.The ODI series between Ireland and Bangladesh will start on March 18, while the T20I series will continue till March 31, the same day the IPL season begins with Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.Josh made his debut for Ireland in an international match in 2016, and since then, he has featured in 25 ODIs and 53 T20Is.

