Kamlesh Nagarkoti ruled out of IPL 2023 due to back injury

DelhiCapitals, fast bowling sensation Kamlesh Nagarkoti has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL with a back injury. The young pacer is yet to feature for Delhi Capitals this season, and now according to a report from PTI, the right-arm pacer will miss the entire season. Meanwhile, domestic talents Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyam Garg have joined Delhi's training camp on Wednesday, April 19, as the franchise is expected to sign a replacement for Nagarkoti in the coming days.

Nagarkoti, 23, has struggled with a back injury in the past IPL tournaments as he is limited to just 12 appearances despite getting picked by Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2018 edition's auction. He made his IPL debut in 2020 after missing the entire 2019 season with a back injury. Delhi Capitals are having a tough time in the IPL 2023. They have lost all their five games in the tournament and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They kick-started their campaign with a massive 50-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). DC are next slated to lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday (20th April).