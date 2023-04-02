Kane Williamson ruled out of IPL 2023 after sustaining injury against CSK

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 2 : Gujarat Titans batter Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League after suffering a knee injury in the IPL campaign opener against Chennai Super Kings on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gujarat Titans gave an update on Williamson's injury in a tweet which said, "We regret to announce, Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2023, after sustaining an injury in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings.

We wish our Titan a speedy recovery and hope for his early return."

"It is sad to lose Kane to injury so early in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery, with the hope of seeing him in action very soon," said Vikram Solanki in a press release.

Williamson will now head home to New Zealand for further assessment. The Gujarat Titans will finalise a replacement for the right-handed batter and an announcement will be made in due course.

Williamson made an attempt to stop the ball from going over the boundary for a six. He landed awkwardly on the ground and it was clear that he had ended up hurting himself while making that effort.

He was forced off the field and Sai Sudarshan came in as the impact player. Gujarat Titans went on to defeat Chennai Super Kings and secure a victory in their IPL Campaign opener by 5 wickets.

