Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, and Other RCB Players Visit Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Match Against MI (See Pic)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Suyash Prabhudesai visited the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai ahead of their IPL 2024 match against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on April 11.

The RCB players arrived in Mumbai after their fifth match of the season, a five-wicket loss to the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Seeking a turnaround in fortunes, the quartet took a break from training to visit the famed temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Lomror posted a picture on his Instagram story showing them inside the temple after receiving blessings.

RCB players at the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple for the blessings of Lord Ganesha. pic.twitter.com/xZegZwp6z8 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 8, 2024

Bengaluru has had a disappointing campaign so far, winning only one of their five matches. They lost their opening match to the Chennai Super Kings but bounced back with a win against the Punjab Kings thanks to a match-winning 77-run knock from Virat Kohli in a 177-run chase. However, they have since suffered three consecutive defeats to the Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and the Rajasthan Royals.

In their last match against Rajasthan, Kohli waged a lone battle with a brilliant 113 off 72 balls to help RCB post 183 for 3. However, the bowlers couldn't defend the total as Jos Buttler (100*) and Sanju Samson (69) chased down the target with four balls to spare.