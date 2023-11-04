"Keep those insults to yourself": Wasim Akram responds to Hasan Raza's claims on India's bowling success

Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram has criticized his former teammate Hasan Raza for his controversial comments regarding Team India's success with pacers in the 2023 World Cup. Akram strongly urged Raza to refrain from making such comments that could insult not only himself but also the entire nation. He also took the opportunity to explain the process of ball selection for each innings, shedding light on the simplicity of the procedure.

Following Team India's impressive 302-run victory over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Hasan Raza, while speaking to ABN channel, raised concerns about the integrity of the game. He alleged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) were favouring the home team by providing them with balls that swung excessively. Raza even called for an investigation into the condition of the ball.

Wasim Akram, in response to Raza's comments, expressed his amusement, saying, "I have been reading about it for the past few days. I want to experience what these guys are having... sounds like fun. Beizaati apni to karani hi karani saddi bhi na karwao puri duniya vich (Don’t make fun of us in front of the world, please keep those insults to yourself)."

Akram went on to clarify the process of ball selection for each innings. He stated, "It's a very simple thing. The fourth umpire comes with a box of 12 balls. The team that wins the toss, and if they are bowling, that team selects two balls in front of four umpires and the referee. The on-field umpire keeps the first ball on their right and the second on their left." Akram further explained that the remaining balls are taken to the other dressing room, where they are also chosen by the second team, with the on-field umpire informed about which team selected which balls.

The cricket legend refuted any conspiracy theories, emphasizing that there is no device within the ball that can manipulate its swing. Akram asserted, "There is no device in the ball. You can't swing the ball with a device. For argument's sake, if you are trying to swing the ball, one side can be heavier than the other, but you can't swing the ball with a device."

In the match in question, Team India's paceman Mohammed Shami played a pivotal role, taking five wickets and helping the team secure their place in the World Cup semi-finals with a resounding 302-run victory over Sri Lanka.