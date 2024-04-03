KKR vs DC, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Win Toss, Opt to Bat First Against Delhi Capitals in Vizag

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first against the Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match on Wednesday.

DC, KKR Seek Winning Momentum in IPL Clash

Both the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to maintain their winning ways when they meet in Match 16 of the IPL today in Visakhapatnam.

The Capitals secured their first victory after defeating the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, in their previous match at this venue. Meanwhile, the Knight Riders are seeking a third consecutive win following triumphs over the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Delhi sits at No. 7 in the standings, while Kolkata is currently in a strong position at No. 2. A third victory for the Knight Riders would put them level on points with the Rajasthan Royals, who remain undefeated.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: P Salt(wk), V Iyer, S Iyer(c), R Singh, A Raghuvanshi, S Narine, A Russell, R Singh, M Starc, H Rana, V Chakaravarthy.

Delhi Capitals Squad: P Shaw, D Warner, M Marsh, R Pant(C&WK), T Stubbs, A Patel, S Kumar, R Salam, A Nortje, I Sharma, K Ahmed.