KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025: Rain Stops Play at Eden Gardens; Check Kolkata Weather Update

Rain interrupted play after just one over in the second innings of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored seven runs off Marco Jansen's first over before rain forced the players off the field. Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer saw his openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh take charge. The duo put up 56 runs without loss during the powerplay, giving their team a strong start. Arya and Singh shared a 120-run opening stand, putting pressure on KKR's bowling attack.

KKR’s spin pair of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine struggled to make an impact against the PBKS top order. It was Andre Russell who finally broke the partnership by dismissing Priyansh Arya.

If rain forces a washout, both teams will receive one point each. Punjab Kings will move up to fourth place with 11 points, while Kolkata Knight Riders will stay at seventh with seven points. For an official result, at least a five-over match must be completed.

Kolkata Weather Update

The weather in Kolkata remains mostly cloudy with the temperature at 31°C. The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Warning for Lightning until 11:20 PM IST, warning of possible thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds. These conditions could delay or prevent the resumption of play.