KKR win toss opt to field first against Delhi Capitals

In form Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals. Kolkata are sitting at the top of the league with six points from four outings, their only loss coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, after a winning start, have slumped to back-to-back defeats and are placed seventh. Two potential captaincy candidates for India will lock horns in the highly-anticipated battle at the Brabourne Stadium. KKR head into the match high on confidence, having defeated Mumbai Indians with Pat Cummins scoring a whirlwind 56.

