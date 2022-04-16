KL Rahul hits a 56-ball hundred, powers Lucknow to 200 after 20 overs

Leading from the front, KL Rahul scored a magnificent 100 in his century match appearance to guide Lucknow to a huge score. Quinton de Kock got the Super Giants off to a brisk start, but Fabian Allen came into the attack and trapped him lbw in his first over. KL Rahul took time to get his eye in, but once the LSG skipper was set, he took on the bowlers at will.

KL was watchful against Bumrah, but he made sure to punish the other inexperienced MI bowlers as he notched up a prolific century. Allen conceded 18 runs off the final over as Rahul was on the charge. Bumrah was the most economical bowler and Unadkat too bowled a lovely final over. Tymal Mills conceded 54 runs off his 3 overs. The inexperienced MI batting faces a daunting task as the five time champions will aim for the first win of the IPL.