KL Rahul Injured? Indian Batter Suffers Injury Scare Ahead of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test (Watch Video)

Indian cricket team's top-order batter KL Rahul has suffered an injury scare during a practice session ahead of the India vs Australia Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The incident occurred while Rahul was training at the nets when he was hit on his right wrist. The team physio immediately attended to him, wrapping a tight bandage around his wrist for support and protection. A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

KL Rahul suffered a hand injury at the MCG nets today during practice session. #INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/XH8sPiG8Gi — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) December 21, 2024

This injury adds to Rahul's ongoing injury concerns in the current Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. A similar incident occurred before the Perth Test when he was struck on his hand.

Rahul has been a key player for Team India in the series, leading the run-scoring chart with 235 runs at an average of 47. Despite not scoring a century, his consistent performances as an opener have been crucial to India's batting success. Rahul’s scores in the series so far are 26, 77, 37, 7, 84, and 4*. His consistency at the crease has made him one of the most settled batters for India in this series, and any injury to him could significantly impact India’s chances in the remaining matches.