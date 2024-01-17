KL Rahul Visits Sri Mookambika Temple in Udupi Ahead of Test Series Against England

Indian cricketer KL Rahul, gearing up for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, sought divine blessings at the Shri Mookambika Temple in Kollur, Udupi, Karnataka. The visit took place on Wednesday as Rahul takes a break after the ODI and Test series against South Africa.

Rahul, a key player in the 16-member squad for the first Tests against England, has been named in the lineup for the series opener on January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The batsman is not part of the T20I series against Afghanistan.

The photo of Rahul inside the Mookambika Temple went viral on social media, capturing the cricketer receiving Prasadam. Previously, Rahul showcased his batting skills in the two-match Test series against South Africa, scoring a century (101) in the first Test and contributing 4 and 8 runs in the subsequent match, which ended in a draw.

Considering Rahul's recent back surgery, Team India management is expected to relieve him of wicketkeeping duties for the upcoming Test series. The decision aims to minimize the strain on Rahul's back and allow him to focus solely on his batting skills. Since his return to international cricket after an injury layoff during the Asia Cup 2023, Rahul has taken on the role of wicketkeeper-batsman, including during the ODI World Cup and the Test series against South Africa. For the England Tests, KS Bharat is likely to assume wicketkeeping responsibilities, with young talent Dhruv Jurel serving as a backup due to the unavailability of Ishan Kishan.

India, having recently made history by becoming the first Asian team to win a Test match at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, will be looking to continue their success against England. As the series opener approaches, all eyes are on KL Rahul's performance as he seeks to make a significant impact in the upcoming Test battles.