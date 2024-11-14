KL Rahul Visits West Coast Eagles Football Club Ahead of BGT 2024–25 Australia vs India Test Series (See Post)

Indian cricketer KL Rahul visited the West Coast Eagles Football Club in Perth on Thursday, November 14, ahead of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The West Coast Eagles Football Club posted photos of Rahul’s visit to their Mineral Resources Park on their X account, with the caption: "Terrific to have cricket superstar @klrahul visit us at Mineral Resources Park!"

The 32-year-old Karnataka batter, who has been in Australia for the past few weeks, is looking to regain his form after a disappointing outing in the recent Test series against New Zealand. Rahul managed just 12 runs in the first Test and was subsequently dropped from the squad. Rahul has a decent record against Australia, having scored over 500 runs in 11 Tests, including a century. However, his recent form and injury concerns have raised questions about his place in the team.

India will face Australia in a four-Test series, starting on November 22.

The series is also crucial in terms of the World Test Championship standings, with both teams currently occupying the top two spots. The winner of the series will strengthen their case for a spot in the next World Test Championship final.

India has made history by winning back-to-back Test series in Australia, defeating the hosts 2-1 in both the 2018-19 and 2020-21 tours. In contrast, Australia's last Test series win against India came in 2014-15 on home soil. Since then, India has won four consecutive Test series against Australia, including two series victories on Australian soil.