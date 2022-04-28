Kuldeep Yadav shines again against former franchise Kolkata with 4 wicket haul

Kolkata Knight Riders struggled to get going in their alloted 20 overs as Delhi Capital bowlers pulled the plug with some disciplined bowling. Kuldeep Yadav was the wrecker in chief with 4 wickets. At one stage KKR were 35/4 and 83/6 but from overs 16-19 KKR got 55 runs as Pant erred by giving Lalit Yadav one over too many. Rana played a fine knock and ensured his side have something to bowl at.

DC made two changes, bringing in Mitchell Marsh and Chetan Sakariya in place of Khaleel Ahmed and Sarfaraz Khan. Marsh is out of quarantine after recovering from COVID-19 and Khaleel pulled his hamstring in the last match. Aaron Finch, Harshit Rana, and Baba Indrajith were included in the KKR playing XI, and making way for them were Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi and Sam Billings.